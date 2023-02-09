Family disappointed with new fence removal order

A SPRINGHILL Park family involved in a long-running dispute with the Housing Executive over the erection of a fence at the front of their home, have outlined their severe disappointment after a legal process ruled against them.

Maureen Porter and her husband Patsy, part of the Springhill Park community for over a decade, had been embroiled in the dispute for the past two years. Now, because a court ruled to have the fence taken down, Maureen says she no longer feels safe in her house and is looking to move away.

The fence was initially installed in a bid to prevent persistent dog fouling and litter accumulation outside the family’s front door. Also, the as couple have grandchildren who visit and the fence had provided a modicum of safety.

Maureen explained, “We didn’t attend court but they ruled against us and we were informed through our solicitor John McManus that, if the fence wasn’t down in a month, we would be charged with causing damage to Executive property. It’s ridiculous. We were also told we can’t appeal.

“I feel there’s no option left for us now but to go somewhere else. Patsy and I have been happy here since we moved in almost 12 years ago and the house itself has been ideal for us. I suffer from medical conditions which make it very difficult for me to get upstairs. Here has a downstairs toilet and bedroom.”

Maureen added that the building of the fence was done with the best of intentions.

“The whole area just looks better with the fence and the neighbours are all for it,” she continued. “Now the area is left exposed to the elements and dangers of traffic.”

Maureen further remarked that the entire episode has taken a toll on her mental health, accusing the Executive of intimidation.

Sperrin councillor, Jason Barr, who had been on contact with Maureen about the fence, expressed ‘surprise and disappointment’ at the ruling, saying, “Mr and Mrs Porter have my full support and have looked after this land for years. I’m surprised the Housing Executive has spent significant resources on this case. I hope they maintain this land to the same standard as the Porter family have over the past few years.”

The Housing Executive was contacted for comment this week and was asked a series of questions: Why there was a dispute over a piece of waste ground? Why could a suitable compromise not be reached allowing the fence to stay? And did the Executive think it was appropriate to remove a fence which provided safety to children at play?

A spokesperson responded, “Land at Springhill Park in Strabane is under our ownership and it is regularly maintained as part of our estate management programme.

“This matter, involving a fence enclosing our land, was settled on a compromise basis following negotiations between legal representatives.

“The tenants consented to an injunction to remove the fence and agreed not to erect a fence or interfere with the land in question, which, again, is under our ownership.”