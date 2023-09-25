Family Fund to host ‘drop in’ day in Dungannon

A CHARITY for families raising a disabled or seriously-ill child on a low income will be hosting a ‘drop in’ day at The Junction, Dungannon, so local people can learn about the services it provides.

The Family Fund is the UK’s largest grant-making charity for families raising a disabled or seriously ill child on a low income.

The charity offers a number of services to families locally, including giving grants to families on a low income for items they may not otherwise be able to afford.

For example, family breaks, digital equipment, white goods, clothing, bedding, furniture and play equipment.

Families in the North can apply for a Family Fund grant every 24 months.

You can apply if you’re the main carer for a disabled or seriously-ill child aged 17 or younger, if you have a low income from working, or benefits, and you have been resident in Northern Ireland for at least six months.

The Family Fund also offers services to help parents and carers achieve the outcomes they want for their child and family.

This includes where to go for support with money, benefits and budget planning, and information on mental health and wellbeing.

It also organises practical workshops to help people get online and use digital tools.

To learn more about what the charity offers you can attend the drop-in day at The Junction in Dungannon on Tuesday, October 10, between 10.30am and 2pm.