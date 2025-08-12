BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Advertisement

Family link to plans to transform derelict Omagh house

  • 12 August 2025
Family link to plans to transform derelict Omagh house
The house is at 11 Georges Street.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 12 August 2025
Less than a minute

THERE is a strong family link to new plans to convert a derelict house in Omagh town centre into offices.

The owner of 11 Georges Street is seeking to convert the building into offices for a local property company.

A supporting statement with the application says the house, which is located beside Omagh courthouse, was once owned by the applicant’s grandparents.

Advertisement

It has been unoccupied for some time.

The supporting statement says that if given the go-ahead for the conversion into office accommodation, the building would be used by Omagh-based Mellon Properties.

The statement adds that all the doors and windows in the property would be replaced as part of the work, but that there would be no demolition work to the existing building.

“This Change of Use will revitalize this former dwelling, maintain its form and secure its retention,” the statement added.

“No extension is planned at the moment and the enabling work will be kept to a minimum to secure the buildings future and not harm the fabric of Georges Street.”

The planning application for the new office accommodation was submitted to Fermanagh and Omagh District Council last month.

Related posts:

Council given £20,000 to help the fight against racism Picnic event at Grange Park celebrates work of Omagh songwriter Meeting discusses anti-social behaviour in an area of Omagh

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn