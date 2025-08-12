Family link to plans to transform derelict Omagh house

THERE is a strong family link to new plans to convert a derelict house in Omagh town centre into offices.

The owner of 11 Georges Street is seeking to convert the building into offices for a local property company.

A supporting statement with the application says the house, which is located beside Omagh courthouse, was once owned by the applicant’s grandparents.

It has been unoccupied for some time.

The supporting statement says that if given the go-ahead for the conversion into office accommodation, the building would be used by Omagh-based Mellon Properties.

The statement adds that all the doors and windows in the property would be replaced as part of the work, but that there would be no demolition work to the existing building.

“This Change of Use will revitalize this former dwelling, maintain its form and secure its retention,” the statement added.

“No extension is planned at the moment and the enabling work will be kept to a minimum to secure the buildings future and not harm the fabric of Georges Street.”

The planning application for the new office accommodation was submitted to Fermanagh and Omagh District Council last month.