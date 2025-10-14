Family of young crash victim ask for donations to air ambulance

THE funeral of a young Cookstown man killed in a road accident last week will take place tomorrow.

Thomas Lagan (21) died in the two-car collision on the Pomeroy Road, which happened shortly after 6.45am on October 10.

Thomas, who lived at Burn Road in Cookstown, will be buried tomorrow following a service at Church of the Most Holy Trinity in the town at 11am.

Advertisement

His family have asked for donations to Air Ambulance Northern Ireland in lieu of flowers.

Thomas is survived by his parents, Naomi and Anthony, partner Aoife, his ten siblings and his grandparents, Brendan and Bridget.

Many tributes were paid to Thomas following his death.

His employers at J&B Engineering said he was a ‘integral member’ of the team, valued by all for his warm and kind personality.

“His contributions to our team and his positive spirit will be greatly missed by everyone who had the privilege of working alongside him.

“Our thoughts are with Thomas’s family, especially Thomas’s brother James, our colleague; his brother Daniel, a former employee; his friends, and all those who loved him during this difficult time.

“He will always be remembered as a cherished member of the J&B Engineering family. May his gentle soul rest in peace.”

Advertisement

Police have appealed for information about last week’s collision.

The crash involved a grey Seat Leon and a grey Volkswagen Bora.

A woman travelling in one of the cars was taken to hospital for treatment for her injuries.