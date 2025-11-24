Family raise £51,000 for hospice in memory of Dungannon man

THE family of the late Declan McGee from Dungannon are helping shine a light on hospice care this Christmas as they join Evora Hospice’s annual ‘Light Up a Life’ ceremony to remember and celebrate loved ones who have passed away.

Proudly supported by Gordons Chemists and Killowen Contracts, the ‘Light Up a Life’ event has become one of the most cherished gatherings of the year in the community.

This Wednesday in Dungannon, families, friends and supporters will come together to honour and remember their loved ones in a meaningful way by illuminating a Christmas tree with each light a poignant reminder of a life cherished.

Declan, the youngest of four, was a proud electrician by day and a farmer by night.

A gentle, caring soul, Declan lived with and supported his mum in Dungannon.

His sister, Julie, said he was truly ‘everyone’s blue-eyed boy’.

In 2023, after months of severe headaches, Declan was diagnosed with a Grade 4 Glioblastoma at just 40-years-old.

Exactly one year after his diagnosis, Declan was admitted to hospital following severe brain seizures, where his family were told the devastating news that he had only weeks left to live.

As his condition worsened, comfort became the number one priority.

Declan was admitted to Evora Hospice on December 3, 2024 where he received round-the-clock care.

“Though he could no longer speak, Declan was never alone. Someone was always by his side to ease and reassure him.

“It brought such relief to us all knowing Declan wasn’t alone or in danger,” Julie said.

“Going to the hospice for the first time can be daunting, but your loved ones are in the best hands.

“We were so appreciative of the care Declan and ourselves received.

“The doctors, nurses, social workers, chaplain, volunteers, they’re all at the very heart of the hospice.

“They’re incredible at what they do.”

To honour Declan and the exceptional care he received, the McGee family held a fundraiser in September this year, raising over £51,000 for Evora Hospice.

Evora Hospice’s illumination ceremony in Dungannon will take place in the Mid Ulster District Council office this Wednesday at 10am.