Family rescues puppies abandoned in Gortin Glens park

A LOCAL family has come to the rescue of five abandoned puppies after they were discovered alone in the Gortin Glens.

The puppies were found huddled together at around 10pm on Sunday night at the popular beauty spot, having been left without food or shelter. Concerned for their safety, the family acted quickly to remove them from danger and ensure they received proper care.

The five puppies, all male and black-and-brown in colour, are believed to be only a few weeks old.

Speaking to the Ulster Herald, Seskinore woman Jackie Quinn said it was her daughter who made the discovery.

“All five puppies are male and appear to have been abandoned,” she said. “We contacted the appropriate services and a local vet straight away.”

The puppies are now in the care of Hullabaloo Sanctuary, a dog rescue centre based just outside Enniskillen.

Julie Feist of Hullabaloo Sanctuary said rescues often see a sharp rise in animals being abandoned or surrendered at Christmas.

“Many animals are dumped and later picked up as strays; some don’t survive, perishing in the wild or being killed on our roads,” she said.

She explained that Hullabaloo Sanctuary specialises in caring for older dogs, dogs with behavioural issues and those needing end-of-life care, offering them sanctuary homes for the rest of their lives.

“We are often the last resort,” she said.

“Most dogs who come to us have suffered physical or mental abuse and are considered unrehomable elsewhere.”

Ms Feist said demand for rescue spaces continues to grow, with organisations frequently overwhelmed and underfunded.

“Well done to Jackie Quinn and her family for getting the puppies to safety,” she added.

“Without their quick action, the poor souls could have frozen to death overnight. They are truly lifesavers.”