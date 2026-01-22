Family to seek further answers over Clanabogan man’s death

THE family of the late Chris Keyes have said they will continue to seek further medical answers following his inquest, despite the coroner ruling out a link between his death and the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

Mr Keyes, who died suddenly in 2021, was found to have died from multiple organ failure, destroyed red blood cells (TMHA) and small blood clots caused by the rare condition thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (TTP).

At a two-hour hearing at Laganside Courthouse yesterday, the coroner concluded that there was insufficient evidence to attribute his death to the Covid-19 vaccine – a conclusion the family remain ‘very concerned’ about.

Following the inquest, a statement was issued by solicitor Conor Sally, who acted on behalf of the Keyes family.

Thanking the coroner, her staff and the medical experts who contributed to the hearing, the family pledged to investigate the matter further.

They were told that TTP was a major cause of death and that a genetic cause had been ruled out.

The inquest also heard that drug-induced causes linked to medication prescribed by Mr Keyes’ GP or provided by the hospital were excluded as contributing factors.

“The only other drug inducement Chris received was the Covid-19 vaccinations,” the statement said.

“While there was a short time period between him receiving the vaccinations and his death, the family remain very concerned that those vaccinations could have played a significant role in him contracting TTP, ultimately leading to his tragic sudden death.”

The family said that although the coroner found insufficient evidence to make that link, they now intend to investigate the matter further through appropriate medical channels in the hope of gaining greater clarity.