Family told to ‘use the kitchen sink’ until bathroom leak fixed

A STRABANE mother-of-two has criticised the Housing Executive after claiming she and her children were told to ‘use the kitchen sink’ once bathroom facilities are removed for essential repair works at her home.

Keelie Porter, of Townsend Street, said the Executive’s refusal to provide temporary accommodation while the works are being carried out is ‘wholly unacceptable’ and would leave her family without any facility to bathe or use the toilet. The works are scheduled to address a series of leaks which have already caused her kitchen ceiling to partially collapse.

Ms Porter said she had raised concerns weeks ago about being left without essential bathroom facilities, only to be told to rely on the kitchen sink.

Advertisement

“How exactly are the three of us supposed to wash and use the bathroom in a kitchen sink?” she asked.

“I told them that isn’t good enough and have to be rehoused until work is completed, which they steadfastly refuse to do. I’m feeling trapped.”

Ms Porter explained that leaks had been damaging her home for over a year before the Executive finally agreed to carry out repairs.

“My kitchen ceiling (has been) in a terrible state of disrepair for about a year now as a result of leaks which have seen part of it collapse,” she said.

“I’ve been fighting with the Executive to get it sorted and, eventually, they came to me about seven weeks ago, saying they’ll fix the problem, which would require taking away my bathroom and shower to repair the leaks but would leave the bathroom unusable during that time.

“I expected the work to begin straight away and signed a waiver allowing the workmen access. Instead of beginning work immediately, I was left alone for those seven weeks.

“When the workmen finally arrived on Tuesday, I refused to let them start as we wouldn’t have any way of bathing of using the bathroom as I don’t have a second toilet. I had previously told the Executive that I would be left without these amenities and asked them where my children and I were supposed to wash and use the bathroom in the meantime, the answer I got back was ‘use the kitchen sink.’”

Advertisement

The Housing Executive this week confirmed to the Chronicle that Ms Porter and her children would not be relocated, saying temporary rehousing is only provided when works are ‘estimated to be carried out over a longer term’.

An Executive spokesperson said, “Normal guidance would be to advise that the tenant has access to running water in the property (wash hand basin, toilet facilities and sink) which could be utilised in the short term.”

They added that once the repairs are completed any leaks will stop, and Ms Porter can submit a damages form for kitchen appliances affected by water ingress.

Ms Porter rejected the response, insisting the situation would not be tolerated elsewhere.

“If anyone from the Executive was in my position, would they like to be told to ‘use the kitchen sink?’ I don’t think so.

“If I was in a private rent, the Executive would say these aren’t fit living conditions, so why are they acceptable in this instance?”