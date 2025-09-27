Family’s hopes of finding out truth about their father’s murder

ONE local family whose father was murdered more than 50 years ago have said plans for a new body to deal with legacy issues represents a last chance to discover the truth.

On April 29, 1972, Edward Gormley from Castlederg was shot dead at a remote location known as Sproule’s Farm, between Victoria Bridge and Newtownstewart. He was 57 and a father of six, with children ranging in age from two to 12. His wife, Teresa, was left devastated and soon moved with the family to Omagh.

Two army vehicles carrying Royal Welsh Fusiliers on routine patrol arrived at the scene and arrested Joseph Alphonsus Kerr, who was found hiding behind a tree.

Kerr was later convicted of manslaughter after initially being charged with murder.

Now, following the agreement between the Irish and British governments to establish a new legacy body, Mr Gormley’s son, Don, says this may be the family’s last chance to get answers.

“There are people who were involved in the investigation who are still around and may know more about what happened,” he said.

“But time is running out for them to be interviewed and compelled to provide answers.

“If it doesn’t happen now, it’s probably never going to happen.”

The family has long been frustrated by the slow pace of investigations, having dealt with both the Historical Enquiries Team and the ICRIR.

The lack of meaningful responses has left them no further forward.

They also note that Edward Gormley is not listed among the more than 3,000 people killed during the Troubles – a fact they hope will be corrected.

“All we really want is an honest outcome,” Don added.

“The likelihood of someone being held accountable for my father’s death is slim, but authorities must stop pretending to offer solutions when the information we need hasn’t been provided.”

He said the loss of their father left a massive void in the family.

“He missed us growing up and all the life events we shared over the years.

“His absence is something we’ve felt every day.”