Family’s ongoing tribute to son powers support for Air Ambulance

MAUD and Stevie Vogel along with their daughters Christa and Rebecca, have raised an incredible £56,654.86 for Air Ambulance Northern Ireland in memory of their beloved son, Willis over five years.

Tragically, motorcyclist Willis died following a road traffic collision on the Meenacloy Road, between Ederney and Castlederg, in May 2020. He was only 21 years of age.

A JustGiving Page was set up in his memory and resulted in a total of £26,700 being raised.

Since then, the Vogel family has worked tirelessly to support Air Ambulance NI, in many various ways. This has included organising their own fundraising events, helping others who fundraise and each year hosting a family day at Carrowmena Activity Centre in honour of Willis.

This annual event became a heartfelt gathering for family, friends, and the local community, fostering unity while raising funds in Willis’s name.

They have also become members of the charity’s membership programme, Club AANI. Members donate monthly to keep the service operational and as such as the lifeblood of the charity who invites them all to an annual BBQ.

Willis’s sister, Christa, took on an ultimate personal challenge, a skydive in loving memory of her brother.

Kerry Anderson, Head of Fundraising for Air Ambulance NI, expressed her deep appreciation for the Vogel family’s commitment, stating, “The support from the Vogel family is so poignant given their grief and we are humbled by the extents they have went to over the years to help others who may face a similar situation.

“The family have become good friends to our charity and prominent local representatives in the community, and we are incredibly grateful for their unwavering dedication.”

The Vogel family shared their feelings about the fundraising journey, saying, “Losing Willis has been the hardest thing we’ve ever faced. Honouring his memory through our efforts with Air Ambulance NI has brought us comfort and purpose.

“We are immensely thankful to everyone who has supported us in this endeavour. Together, we are making a meaningful impact and that helps keep us going.”