Famous Omagh venue ‘The Aviary’ put up for sale

An ‘iconic’ hospitality venue in Omagh has been put up for sale.

The Aviary bar and restaurant closed last October in a major blow to the night-time economy in the town.

However, the venue, including the former Perch nightclub, has now been placed on the market.

In the listing on Property Pal, there is no indication as to the price of the building, but there is expected to be a lot of interest in the riverfront venue.

The listing says the entertainment venue stretches over two floors and consists of the bar/restaurant and the nightclub.

“This exceptional establishment is ideal for someone to establish a premier bar/restaurant and nightclub experience in a highly sought after river front location,” the listing states.

“The property enjoys excellent visibility and foot traffic and is conveniently located in Omagh town centre.

“The property features spacious and professionally designed interiors that create a welcoming ambience and atmosphere.

“The Aviary Bar and Restaurant offers a large modern bar, ample seating, complemented by natural light, stylish decor and covered balcony overlooking the Strule River.

“The high end kitchen facilities provide the ability to deliver delicious food, cooked to order for patrons and can also cater for larger groups and functions.

“Perch nightclub located on the first floor can be accessed both internally and externally, offering stylish decor, ample seating, dance floor, stage for both DJ and live music, large modern bar and covered balcony overlooking the Strule River.

“This complex is suitable for a variety of uses, including potential retail or residential conversion and offers various commercial possibilties in a superb location.”

The listing states the rates for the property in 2023/2024 were £10,480.