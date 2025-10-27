Famous writer to be honoured during walk through Strabane

LITTLE creatives in Castlederg have learned how to make beautiful lanterns from willows ahead of a very magical light walk taking place in November in memory of Cecil Frances Alexander – the Anglo-Irish hymn writer who composed ‘All Things Bright and Beautiful’.

Organised by the Churches Trust to acknowledge and remember Ms Alexander’s love for others and the environment, the free family lantern workshop took place last week at Killeter Heritage Centre as part of the ongoing interfaith community project titled ‘Cecil Frances Alexander Celebrated’.

The workshop was hosted by artist and project co-ordinator Sinéad Smyth, who guided the young participants through the process of bending their willows into beautiful handheld lantern designs before embellishing the creations with tissue paper.

Advertisement

Indeed, the designs focused upon the words and motifs from the beautiful works of Cecil Frances Alexander; including the vibrant descriptions of flowers and birds from her songs and poems.

Once the lanterns were finished, the young participants and their delighted families placed a torch inside – and the creations were complete!

The families, children and their glowing lanterns will all be meeting again on November 1 from 5pm to 8pm for a special guided ‘All Souls Lantern Walk’ which will wind through the streets of Strabane.

The event will feature short stories, songs and poems at six venues along the way which relate to Cecil Frances Alexander, including at Patrick Street Graveyard, where children from the ‘School for the Deaf and Mute’ are buried.

The walk will conclude with seasonal refreshments for everyone.

‘Cecil Frances Alexander Celebrated’ is a project supported by PEACEPLUS and Derry and Strabane District Council.