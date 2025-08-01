Farm warning after 20 lambs stolen in Plumbridge

FARMERS have been urged to remain on high alert following the theft of 21 lambs from a field in Plumbridge last week.

The lambs, belonging to local farmer Frankie Knox, were taken from land on the Meenagorp Road and reported to police on Thursday.

Police have launched an investigation and are appealing for witnesses.

“To transport these lambs would have required a trailer, so we’re particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have seen suspicious activity or unfamiliar vehicles in the area,” a police spokesperson said.

Information can be passed to police by calling 101 and quoting reference 1954 of 24/07/25, or online via www.psni.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Fergal Leonard condemned the theft and called for increased PSNI presence in rural areas.

“This is a disgusting crime,” said Cllr Leonard. “Farming is already challenging enough without the added burden of theft. These criminals cause not only financial hardship but deep emotional stress to the families they target.

“Whether it’s livestock, heavy machinery or opportunistic break-ins, rural crime continues to impact our farming communities. I urge anyone offered these lambs to refuse and report it immediately to police or An Garda Síochána.”

Cllr Leonard said he will raise the issue at this week’s Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) meeting.

“I’ll again stress the need for regular police patrols in rural areas – both to make residents feel safer and to deter this kind of criminal behaviour.”

The police spokesperson added, “If you see unknown vehicles near homes, farms or fields, take note of key details like descriptions or number plates.

“Report anything suspicious, your quick action could prevent further crime.”