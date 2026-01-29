Trillick farmer and devoted family man Patsy Breen laid to rest

THE recent death of Patsy Breen of Drumsonnis, Trillick has occasioned a deep sense of loss throughout the parish and further afield, writes Brendan Donnelly.

His death took place very suddenly and came as a great shock to his family and friends as he had been out enjoying an evening of music and entertainment.

The late Patsy, who was in his late 80s, was the youngest of a family of three of the late Roseann and Packie Breen of Brockagh, Tempo, a family who were well known over a wide area and held in the highest esteem.

Following his early education in the nearby Dooneen Primary School, now a highly popular education centre, deceased took up employment on the family farm, while also helping neighbouring enterprises with tasks such as saving the hay and ploughing the fields.

He also carried on the tradition of cutting turf for the family home but in later years, with the advent of more sophisticated and specialised machinery, he expanded the practice to supply neighbouring homes but still utilising his favourite little Massey Ferguson to assist with the process.

Through time, he met Vera McQuaid, a member of the McQuaid family of Drumsonnis, Trillick.

The couple were married in 1973 and they assumed responsibility for both farms, both of them throwing themselves into the farming way of life, while maintaining a close connection with the local area.

Over the next few years, they were blessed with a family of three sons and three daughters, sadly losing their youngest son Eamonn to a tragic accident in 1987.

This occasioned deep sorrow and remained part of their lifelong memory, but the late Patsy carried on quietly fortified by a strong faith even though answers were difficult to find.

He was well known for his dedication to farming and his days were filled with a steady routine of caring for his livestock, attending to the harvesting and maintaining the land he loved.

He had a strong work ethic and a helpful nature which earned him the respect of neighbours and friends.

His life was rooted in commitment, a commitment to his work, his farming and his family, none more so than in the tenderness and care he had shown for his wife Vera in recent years.

However, he also had many other less demanding interests and threads in his long life, in particular ceili dancing and traditional Irish music.

Both himself and Vera thoroughly enjoyed the ceili dancing classes in Dooneen over the years and made many happy memories with their friends from the ceili dancing community, many of whom were in attendance for the Requiem Mass.

He was also very keen on sport, he himself being involved in Gaelic football at an early age and he was a prominent member of Tempo Maguire’s GAA team that won their very first ever county senior league title in 1961.

In the intervening years he continued to support the Tempo and Trillick teams but developed an interest in other sports in which his family enjoyed success.

Indeed, he took great pride in the achievements of his family, as they found their own paths in life and the arrival of his grandchildren bought a new kind of joy, one he cherished dearly.

The deceased was blessed with a welcoming personality and was kind and easy company for his many friends and his neighbours for whom he had a close affinity through various fund-raising fair days.

Anyone who had the pleasure of a conversation with Patsy, knew of his great knowledge and thoughtful discussion.

He enjoyed the simple things in life and his smile, wit and personality endured until the end.

His Funeral Mass took place in St Macartan’s Parish Church and was widely attended with many more viewing online.

The celebrant was Rev Padraig McKenna PP Trillick, and he was assisted by Canon John McKenna PE, Trillick and Fr John Halton PP Tempo.

During the course of the ceremony a number of symbols were brought to the altar which reflected the many aspects of his life. His interment took place immediately afterwards in the family burial plot at Magheralough, Rev Padraig once again officiating.

The deceased is survived by his wife Vera; his three daughters Sharon, Aileen and Carmel; his two sons Padraic and Dermot; his 13 grandchildren and many other relatives and friends to all of whom we extend our deepest sympathies. He was predeceased by his two sisters Mary and Rose and his son Eamonn.