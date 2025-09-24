Farmers can claim up to £10k to support nature projects

FARMERS in Tyrone have a new opportunity to make their farms more nature-friendly, with the chance to claim nearly £10,000 each through a government-backed initiative.

The Farming with Nature Transition Scheme (FwNT), launched by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), is the first phase of a wider Farming with Nature Package.

The scheme encourages farmers to take environmental actions that protect wildlife, improve soil health, and support sustainable farming.

Since its launch, 736 applications have been approved, with over £4.66 million already allocated to participants.

Farmers can receive up to £9,500 in 2026 to carry out a range of approved actions designed to benefit the environment while maintaining food production.

Eligible measures include creating riparian buffer strips to improve water quality and planting hedgerows to provide cover for nesting birds.

Each action delivers clear environmental benefits while contributing to broader goals such as habitat connectivity, ecosystem resilience, and soil health.

Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir said, “Preserving the environment in farming is a key priority.

“It’s encouraging that the scheme has seen strong uptake, showing there’s real demand within the farming community to do more for nature.”

Farmers will receive notifications from DAERA confirming the outcome of their applications and are reminded to only carry out works approved under the scheme and in line with DAERA guidance.

Officials are already working to develop further phases to scale up nature-friendly farming across the North.