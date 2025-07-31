Farmers ‘devastated’ after series of dog attacks on their animals

FARMERS in the Fyfin area outside Victoria Bridge have been left ‘devastated’ following a sharp rise in dog attacks on livestock over the past ten days, with at least five sheep killed and many more seriously injured.

Derry City and Strabane District Council has launched a formal investigation after repeated reports from concerned local farmers, who say the situation is worsening by the day.

One farmer, who asked not to be named, described the attacks as ‘horrendous’ and said the emotional toll has left him unable to sleep.

“There have been a lot of attacks over the last 18 months, but over the last ten days it has gotten much worse,” he told the Ulster Herald.

“On Wednesday morning I discovered a sheep had been attacked – it was covered in bite marks and had part of its leg bitten off. On the previous Saturday, I found another sheep that had its whole shoulder bitten off.”

Despite reporting the incidents to police and speaking to the dog warden ‘multiple times’, the farmer fears things will only escalate.

“It’s hard to sleep at night, as I don’t know what I’m going to discover the next morning,” he said.

“I know if something isn’t done about this, I will walk into the field to find more than one dead sheep.”

Derg councillor Keith Kerrigan said he had spoken to several affected farmers in the Fyfin, Tievenny and Urbalreagh Road areas.

“For almost a year now, there have been ongoing issues with sheep being killed or mauled by dogs,” he said.

“In the latest attacks, two sheep were chased into a waterway and drowned.

“Another large lamb, almost ready for market, was attacked on Sunday morning – the top of its front leg was ripped clean to the bone.

“Two young lambs in the Brocklis area had puncture wounds, and one had a front leg broken.

“It is not just the loss of sheep that is affecting farmers.

“It’s also the veterinary bills and the stress endured by the flock.

“These attacks can lead to significant financial loss, particularly at a time when many are putting ewes to the ram.”

A second farmer, who lost five sheep, raised fears for his children’s safety.

“It isn’t just the financial cost that’s horrible,” he said. “I worry that someday one of my kids is out in the field and one of the dogs will attack them.

“I’ve seen the dog… one was a large husky-type. These are not small dogs.”

A council spokesperson confirmed the investigation is ongoing and urged members of the public to report any evidence to (028) 7125 3253 or email: dogcontrol@derrystrabane.com.