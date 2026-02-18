Advertisement

Farmers urged to attend trailer-marking event next week

  • 18 February 2026
Trailers are an important asset to farmers. File photo.
FARMERS are being invited to attend a trailer marking event next week.

It has been organised in order to combat the theft of trailers which play such an important role in the agricultural industry.

The event will be held at Gillaroo Community Centre in Garrison, Co Fermanagh, on Tuesday, February 24, from 11am to 2pm.

No booking is required and people can just turn up with the vehicle.

The event has been organised by the PSNI in conjunction with the local Policing and Community Safety Partnership group.

A spokesperson for the organisers of next week’s event encouraged people to come along.

“Having your trailer marked makes it a less attractive prospect for thieves.

“Come along and get your trailer marked and speak to our Crime Prevention Officer about ways to protect your farm or agri-business equipment.”

