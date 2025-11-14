Farming champions brought together through project in Tyrone

A FINAL outdoor celebration for the PEACEPLUS-funded Farming and Community Environmental Project has taken place at Silverbrook Mill, outside Dunamanagh.

Delivered over the past year by Hummingbird (NI) CIC in partnership with Frog CIC, the Farming and Environmental Champions initiative brought together farming families and rural communities to explore local environmental issues, climate change, and sustainable land management.

The Dunamanagh event offered participants a hands-on experience, with activities using nature and the environment as a focus. More than 40 people attended, building their understanding of climate change and its implications for the local landscape.

Participants took part in initiatives such as the RSPB Great Garden Bird Count, heritage walks, water quality testing, and biodiversity and regenerative farming workshops. The project also helped local farm families prepare for upcoming environmental policy changes by providing information and support tailored to their needs.

Working across the Derry City and Strabane district and into East Donegal, the project collaborated with community and farmer groups including the Ballylaw Farmers Group, Dennett Valley Plough On Group, and Deele Community Anglers.

A series of best practice visits were held, identifying local challenges and opportunities, while participants also benefited from health checks and support sessions.