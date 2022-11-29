£45,000 grant to help build farmer resilience

LOCAL farm support charity, Rural Support is celebrating after being awarded a total of £45,000 of funding from The Prince’s Countryside Fund over the next three years to support its work to reach those farmers and farming families who are in most need of support and build relationships over time.

The organisation will use the funding to support a role in the Farm Support Department to co-ordinate proactive farm support activities and help develop more sustainable outcomes for farm families and farm businesses as they build confidence in their abilities and gain knowledge and skills.

Veronica Morris, Rural Support chief executive, said, “We’re delighted that The Prince’s Countryside Fund has recognised the work of our organisation and made this donation.

Advertisement

“The support of The Prince’s Countryside Fund means we will be able to reach more farm enterprises at an earlier stage and provide guidance and support them in developing more resilience and better outcomes for their business and their family unit.”