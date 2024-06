DERG Haven was triumphant at the Blue Texels NI National Show, held at Armagh County Show.

The champion was a Shearling Ewe, hailing from Samantha Allen and Allen Shortt’s Derg Flock, Castlederg.

Home-bred Derg Haven is a daughter of Derg Enigma, and is sired by Matts Firetrap, a tup that has produced numerous show winners and sale toppers for the auntie and nephew team, including the 11,000gns Derg GI Joe, a full brother to the champion.

Reserve champion was Aly Shortt’s Woodview Juggernaut, who had placed first in a strong class of Ram Lambs to reach the Championship.

A daughter of Woodview Flossy, who was last year’s National Show Champion, and sired by 20,000gns Beili Blues Hulk, the home-bred ram lamb comes from impressive bloodlines.

The Woodside Flock from Omagh had a fantastic day at the National Show, also securing first place in Ewe Lamb and Pair of Sheep classes, as well as second and third in the Shearling Ewe class, and third in the Ewe Lamb class.

The National Show attracted a strong number of entries and successfully showcased the style and substance of the Blue Texel breed.

The difficult task of judging fell to Matthew Burliegh who has an expert eye when it comes to Blue Texels, claiming the Championship twice and taking Reserve Champion once in his three years showing at the Blue Texel Premier Sale.

He also holds the record for the dearest Blue Texel bred in Northern Ireland, Matts Fittest, a gimmer who he sold for 20,000gns in 2022, topping his previous best of 12,000gns for Matts Escobabe.

Mr Burleigh said, “I was very impressed by the calibre of entries and turnout across all classes.

“The champion was a shearling ewe I’d happily have in my own flock. There was brilliant support around the ring and it was great to have so many of our club members attend a reception after judging.”

The next Blue Texels NI event is their Premier Sale at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart on Monday, August 26.