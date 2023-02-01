This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald

Farmers ‘disregarded’ by energy support scheme

  • 1 February 2023
Farmers ‘disregarded’ by energy support scheme
Farmers have been absorbing significant costs over the past year in order to continue to producing top quality local food.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 1 February 2023
1 minute read

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY