Farmers ‘disregarded’ by energy support scheme

THERE is concern farmers are being “disregarded” and could be left to endure significant losses as a result of the structure of the government’s energy relief scheme.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) has said fears are growing the Westminster government “may have disregarded the importance of local farming and food production” by not classifying farms as high-energy businesses in the review of its Energy Bill Discount Scheme.

The scheme, which will be running from April this year until March next year, will be open to all those on a non-domestic contract, including businesses and voluntary organisations.

Advertisement

As part of the scheme, those deemed to be “particularly vulnerable to high energy prices due to their energy intensive and trade exposure” will receive a higher level of support.

The UFU said it was waiting on more information on the scheme to be published, but has stated local farmers could be “left to endure a significant loss” if farmers are not classified as high energy businesses.

It has also warned this could impact local food production.

“The prospect of Northern Ireland farmers and growers missing out on the highest level of energy support from April of this year, is extremely worrying,” said UFU deputy president, William Irvine.

“It has the potential to seriously impact our food security at a time when we need to be doing all we can to support our food producers and develop our self-sufficiency.

“Energy is a critical source within food production and farmers are heavily reliant on it. Especially those that rear livestock and store fresh produce.”

Mr Irvine added farmers have had to absorb significant extra costs to continue producing high-quality food for local customers, “which made it extremely difficult to sustain their business as well as provide for a home.”

Advertisement

“While there may be relative relief with an easing of wholesale energy prices, many farmers will struggle to absorb huge hikes in energy in the year ahead if they do not get the necessary support,” he said.

“The UFU will lobby to ensure all agricultural businesses are eligible for the higher rate of relief.”