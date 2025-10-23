Heated exchanges over future of farming at Omagh event

A PACKED and passionate audience filled the Silverbirch Hotel on Tuesday night as the Mid Tyrone branch of the Ulster Farmers’ Union hosted a lively and, at times, tense debate titled, ‘Cows, Carbon & Cuts – Asking the Big Question: Can Farming Survive Net Zero?’

What began as a discussion on farming’s role in tackling climate change soon became a heated exchange over science, legislation, and the survival of rural livelihoods.

Many of those in attendance expressed anger and frustration at what they see as unfair treatment of the agricultural industry.

The panel featured Dr Elizabeth Magowan from the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute, Ulster Farmers’ Union Deputy President John McLenaghan, Peter McEvoy from Ulster Wildlife, and Omagh-based farming influencer Andrew Wright.

The debate was chaired by Irish Farmers Journal journalist and part-time farmer Peter McCann from Limavady. More than 300 people attended the event, which also marked the launch of the Mid Tyrone UFU Winter Programme.

The crowd’s sympathies were largely with Andrew Wright, whose outspoken skepticism of climate science has resonated with many local farmers.

Each time he challenged the other panellists, cheers and applause erupted around the room.

Speaking afterwards, Mr Wright said he was encouraged by the strong turnout and the energy in the hall.

“It was a great debate and fantastic to see so many farmers involved,” he said. “It’s important that scientists hear what farmers actually believe about climate and legislation. The event was incredibly constructive, and the passionate reactions in the room show just how strongly farmers feel about these issues.”

Mr Wright said that while there was mutual respect between panellists, the evening revealed a deep sense of frustration within the farming community.

“People are fed up with the unfair treatment we’re receiving,” he continued. “I wanted to make sure the other panellists – who largely share the same views – understood that their opinions on climate change are in the minority.

“Most people say they care about the environment until the legislation starts affecting them and their wallets.

“Farmers have been blamed for too long, and the science simply doesn’t justify the heavy-handed way we’re being targeted.”

Despite the growing tension, the debate remained largely good-natured, with speakers allowed time to make their points.

UFU Deputy President John McLenaghan spoke about the need for the industry to embrace renewable energy and said investing in solar panels was worthwhile.

“The oil industry has been able to blame agriculture for climate change, and that is just wrong,” Mr McLenaghan said. “Nearly nine-tenths of greenhouse gas emissions come from the burning of fossil fuels, not from cows. Methane makes up only a small proportion of greenhouse gases, yet it receives far more criticism.”

Dr Elizabeth Magowan and Peter McEvoy both highlighted the importance of improving on-farm efficiencies and reducing fossil fuel reliance, but their arguments were met with skepticism from some in the audience – and from Mr Wright, who argued that the government’s environmental targets would inevitably lead to reduced livestock numbers. When the floor was opened to questions, several attendees voiced anger about renewable energy policies and Department of Agriculture (DAERA) regulations, particularly around soil-testing requirements.

Each criticism of government policy drew loud applause.

As the session drew to a close, tempers briefly flared. One attendee interrupted with a shout of, “Shove your climate change up your a**e!” – a remark that sparked laughter and cheers from sections of the audience.

“At a typical Farmers’ Union meeting, you’d be lucky to see 40 or 50 people,” Mr Wright said afterwards. “Last night proved that when you make it engaging, people will turn out… and speak their minds.”