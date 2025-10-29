Young Tyrone farmers receive prestigious awards

TWO outstanding students from Tyrone were among those honoured for their impressive agriculture achievements at a recent awards ceremony in Antrim.

The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) celebrated the success of students completing Further Education courses at a ceremony at Greenmount Campus on Friday past.

Joining CAFRE staff on the Platform Party to congratulate the students were Tracey Teague, head of Climate Change and Science Innovation Group, DAERA and Joe McDonald, UK head of Corporate Affairs, Asda. Chairperson for the event, Ms Teague welcomed students, family members and industry guests to the ceremony which marked the students’ achievements on Level 2 Agriculture, Floristry and Horticulture courses and Level 3 students’ attainments in Agriculture, Land-based Engineering, Horticulture, and Poultry were also celebrated.

Receiving the Hall Cup for work experience performance on the Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Agriculture was Lewis Caldwell from Castlederg, while Chloe Thom from Cookstown was presented with the National Beef Association Cup for performance in beef production on the Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Agriculture

Addressing the audience, CAFRE director, Paul McHenry told the students to ‘take pride’ in all that they have accomplished during their time at the college.

“We are truly proud of you,” he said. “The qualifications you’ve earned will support you well, no matter which industry you pursue or where your career leads.

“CAFRE’s commitment to education, knowledge transfer, and innovation is designed to empower those entering and working within the agri-food and land-based sectors.”

Philip Holdsworth, senior lecturer delivered the Agriculture education report.

Mr Holdsworth highlighted that 116 full-time students would be receiving Agriculture and Land-based Engineering qualifications along with a further 112 part-time students. He congratulated them all saying, “Today you reap the rewards.

“This year we have eight outstanding Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Agriculture students: Matt Boyle, Jacob McAuley, Kris McGookin, James McNeill, David Patton, Jake Robinson, Tom Smyth, and Chloe Thom who have achieved Triple Distinctions grade or higher, an exceptional level of academic success.”

“Work-related training is also very popular. This year 112 students successfully gained qualifications at Levels 2 and 3.

“Believe in yourselves and your abilities, just as we at CAFRE believe in you.”

Joe McDonald, UK head of Corporate Affairs, Asda was welcomed to the stage as guest speaker at the event.

Delivering an inspiring address, Mr McDonald described the agri-food supply sector as ‘the backbone of the everyday economy’.

“Today marks the start of an exciting chapter as you enter into a vibrant and evolving industry,” he said. “No matter how advanced technology becomes, society will always rely on farms, food growers, producers, and retailers, and that gives your future real strength. The opportunities for you are real, and they are growing.

“Lifelong learning is the key to standing out and staying ahead.

“CAFRE has equipped you to be part of the next wave of innovators driving productivity, sustainability, and entrepreneurship in the everyday economy, an industry that touches every life, every day,” he concluded.

