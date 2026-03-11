Father and son found dead at Garvaghey house named locally

A FATHER and son have been named locally as the two men who died suddenly at their home in Garvaghey.

PSNI investigations are continuing into the deaths of James Grimes (85) and his son, Emmett (54) at the Garvaghy Road area between Omagh and Ballygawley.

The men’s bodies were found last night.

Post mortem examinations are to be carried out in due course to establish cause of death.

There has been widespread shock and sadness within the local community following the deaths.

Both men were well-known and popular in the area.

Parish Priest of Errigal Ciaran, Fr Michael O’Dwyer, said that the prayers and thoughts of the whole community were with the family of the two men.

Mr Grimes worked in the building trade for many years.

His son, Emmett, was a talented electrician and ran his own successful electrical business.

The area around the home remained sealed off today while investigations continue into what happened.

Forensic officers attended the scene on Tuesday evening when news of the tragedy emerged.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said that it had also attended, but did not convey anyone to hospital.

‘Very sad’

DUP MLA Deborah Erskine said the tragedy was ‘very sad news’.

“My foremost thoughts are with the family, who will be devastated at the loss of two family members,” she said.

West Tyrone MP Órfhlaith Begley also described the situation as ‘tragic’ and said she was thinking of ‘the tight knit community in that area’.