Fear of closure for future of vital services due to budget cuts

Adults with learning disabilities in the Omagh area fear that ‘heartbreaking’ cuts to the budget of leading charity, Mencap, threatens the key work it carries out locally.

Mencap, which supports people with learning disabilities across the UK, lost its European Social Funding at the end of March. The charity has claimed that the replacement ‘UK Shared Prosperity Fund’ has reduced its funding by at least 50 per-cent. Locally, Mencap’s Strule Buzz Club takes part in campaign activities, including consultations, organising focus groups and events to raise awareness of their work.

Members then, in turn, help multiple other people with learning disabilities across the district.

The cuts have already resulted in the loss of a key support worker locally, and there are concerns that their work could be further affected in the future.

Joanne McDonald, one of its advocacy members with a learning disability, warned this week that the cuts were ‘potentially devastating’ for its current and future members.

Joanne, who is also disability equality officer and a member of the Fermanagh and Omagh Council’s Disability Advisory Group, said, “It is a really big development that people with a learning disability have their say: We talk about the real issues affecting people with a learning disability, and ensure that our voices are heard.

“The Strule Buzz Club has achieved a lot in showing that people with a learning disability how they can be active within their community.

“We even have our own podcast: Our members sit on the Disability Awareness Group and work with the council to help make services more accessible. Our club didn’t develop overnight. What’s so heartbreaking about these cuts is that they’re going to affect the next generation. Now it’s going to likely be worse because there’s a very real danger that they won’t get the same access to services or opportunities which we received.

“The running of the club builds confidence, and sometimes we need help to organise things.

“Over lockdown we were very fortunate to develop the podcast. Having the right support in place helps us to become the best that we can be.

“I’m very worried about the loss of services.

“The work of the Buzz Club and the support of Mencap has helped us to speak up for ourselves, and realise we can do things even though we have a disability.

“Support comes from parents and families and Mencap. I wouldn’t be the person I am without the education which I received.”

Members of the Mencap Strule Buzz Group recently met with senior officials from the charity to highlight their concerns.

It was also attended by Omagh councillor, Barry McElduff.

Karen Gilgunn from Mencap warned that there are ‘very real fears’ among those using its services in Omagh about their own future social inclusion, and the threat to staff based here.

“The big problem for them is social inclusion and their ability to access important life opportunities. This is especially relevant to rural transport and the potential impact of cuts in terms of being able to access activities that they have become accustomed to,” she said. “There is also very real concern about the staff that work with them.

“How their jobs are going to be affected by the funding cuts and whether there will be job losses affecting the staff, and the impact that this will then have.

“The families of the service users are also impacted negatively.

“The carers are really anxious because the services which are under threat have also offered important respite for the families.

“If those things are cut, then there will be a knock-on impact.”