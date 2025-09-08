Fears about dangers posed by ‘boy racers’ in Strabane

RESIDENTS in Strabane’s Ballycolman estate say it is only a matter of time before tragedy strikes unless action is taken to tackle the scourge of so-called ‘boy racers’ riding off-road scramblers in the estate.

The community’s concern has been voiced by Ballycolman worker Ivan Barr, who warned the situation has become ‘very alarming’.

“This has been an ongoing issue around the Ballycolman for a while now, not just in Ballycolman estate but also along St Colman’s Drive, where people ride bikes along the road at high speeds, leaving a real threat that someone might eventually be killed,” Mr Barr said.

“They seem to be always on the roads. These individuals are known not just only to the residents, but also to the police and we feel that it is an accident waiting to happen.”

Mr Barr also highlighted the absence of safety gear among riders and criticised the PSNI for failing to clamp down.

Mr Barr continued, “It’s very concerning to see the riders roam around the streets often wearing ski masks and no safety gear, with no care for their own safety or those around them,” he said. “If a driver was to go on the road without a licence, insurance or a seatbelt on, you can be sure the authorities wouldn’t be long in doing something about it, yet these people get to ride bikes around Ballycolman with impunity.”

Rejecting suggestions that the issue persists because Ballycolman is traditionally seen as a no-go area for police, Mr Barr said, “They come into the Ballycolman when they want to come in.”

He urged authorities to look at constructive solutions, including creating a dedicated facility for bike riders.

In response, a PSNI spokesperson said they “understood the concerns of residents and the safety issues which surround the vehicles.”

“This is an issue we take seriously and one that we are committed to tackling, working with partners and the community,” the spokesperson added. “We also rely on information from the public and the quicker these incidents are reported to us, the faster we can act. In recent weeks, our officers responded to reports made about scramblers being driven in a reckless manner in the town, in particular in the areas of Bradley Way and Lower Main Street. They conducted patrols in the areas but, unfortunately, they were unable to locate those responsible as they had made off.

“However, local officers have been successful in seizing these machines following reports made to us. For example, two bikes were seized by officers in the Ballycolman area earlier this year.”

The PSNI also reminded owners and parents of their responsibilities.

“If you own or use a scrambler, you should be aware the majority are restricted to off-road use only.”