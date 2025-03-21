Fears grow over potential tragedy outside Fivemiletown school

THERE are growing calls for action to address speeding outside Fivemiletown Primary School, with concerns that a child could be seriously injured.

Parents have raised the issue of fast and dangerous driving on the busy road outside the school.

Local MLA Diana Armstrong has highlighted multiple near misses and is working with parents, the Education Authority, PSNI, and the Board of Governors to find a solution.

Advertisement

“I am concerned to hear reports of fast and dangerous driving outside a busy primary school,” said the UUP MLA.

However, she expressed disappointment that the Department of Infrastructure did not attend a meeting to discuss the matter.

Ms Armstrong said, “I have raised the matter directly with the Minister for Education, asking him to engage with the Minister for Infrastructure to seek a resolution.

“A solution is required for safe access and egress for parents and children at the school.

“Fivemiletown Primary School is a growing school, with over 200 pupils. The safety of children and pedestrians is paramount so this needs to be resolved urgently before someone is injured.”