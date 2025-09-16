Fears invasive plant species has been found in Tyrone park

CONCERNS have been raised about the possibility of Japanese knotweed having been found in a Dungannon park.

A local councillor has asked for further examination of Railway Park to find out how big a problem it could be.

While not poisonous to touch or consume, Japanese knotweed’s aggressive growth can damage property foundations, hoard sunlight and nutrients from other plants, and create significant financial and legal problems for property owners.

Speaking at a meeting of Mid Ulster District Council’s Environment committee, DUP Councillor Clement Cuthbertson highlighted the ongoing development plans for Railway Park.

“I just want to raise about Japanese knotweed. We would have spoken about this in the past, several years ago,” he said.

“It’s an invasive, non-native plant. I know a couple of years ago, we would have been presented on the Environmental committee with a list of a possible eight to 10 Council-owned properties that had Japanese knotweed, and we would have been updated in relation to how the treatment of those sites was going on.

“I have been contacted by two people recently. One person, a private landowner, a homeowner who is concerned in relation to Japanese knotweed on neighbouring property, and also a member of the public has come forward in relation to what he [describes as] a lot of Japanese knotweeds in Railway Park in Dungannon.

“So, I would like to make a proposal that maybe for the next meeting, we could have a piece of work back in relation to the eight to 10 properties [on which] we would have had an update before in relation to Japanese knotweed. How are they progressing? Is it still an issue?

“Possibly if there was any information in relation to what legislation there is from the Department on Japanese knotweed to protect homeowners.

“And, finally, maybe if a fresh investigation could be done on Railway Park, because we all know there is a significant scheme coming in Railway Park, and the last thing we want to do is sign up for tender or contracts on that, and then discover that it’s infested in areas with Japanese knotweed, which would potentially add cost to any tender that has been awarded.

“So, if that could come forward at the next meeting, it would be greatly appreciated.”