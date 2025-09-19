Strabane community worker’s fear over how easy it is to get drugs

“THE postman has become the biggest dealer in Strabane.”

That’s the stark warning from a local community activist, who says illegal drugs are now so easy to access that they are arriving through young people’s letterboxes. Michael McLaughlin, who works with teenagers every day, said he was alarmed at how openly substances such as cannabis, Xanax and other prescription medications are being advertised for sale on social media targeting the Strabane area.

He says platforms including Instagram, Snapchat, X, and encrypted apps like Telegram and WhatsApp have transformed how drugs are bought and sold. No longer confined to dark web marketplaces or face-to-face deals, substances can now be ordered with the same ease as online shopping.

“I was amazed at how many posts I found openly selling drugs on social media,” Mr McLaughlin told the Chronicle. “A quick scroll was all it took to find accounts mentioning Strabane and offering Xanax and Pregabalin.

“The way things are now, the postman has become the biggest dealer in Strabane. Drugs are arriving straight through the letterbox.”

He also warned that police appear powerless to prevent the surge in online dealing.

“It’s very open and plain to see,” he continued. “These drugs are highly addictive and are leading to deaths among young people across the north west.”

Speaking in the wake of the inaugural ‘Open Mind’ youth well-being event at Melvin, campaigner Dominic Carlin, whose son Rory died from drug misuse, also appealed directly to both young people and dealers.

“I would ask drug dealers to get off the kids’ backs and stop advertising online and in person,” he said.

“And to young people, please don’t take drugs. It could ruin your life and your family’s life. If anyone is struggling with addiction, support is out there. Please reach out and talk to someone.”

Mr Carlin added that every child will eventually be offered drugs, and the challenge is preparing them to resist.

“Addiction can take hold so quickly, and it doesn’t just destroy the individual’s life, it devastates families too.”

The PSNI acknowledged the growing role of technology in the drugs trade.

A spokesperson said, “We are committed to tackling illegal drugs and the harm they cause to individuals, families and communities. With public support, we will remain focused on those who exploit vulnerabilities for criminal gain.

“We encourage anyone with concerns about drug dealing to contact us on 101 or through their local Neighbourhood Team. Details are available on the PSNI website.”

When contacted by the Chronicle this week about the growing trend of drugs being posted, a spokesperson for Royal Mail said, “We are legally obligated not to open post. However, we will routinely report suspicious items to the relevant authorities for further inspection. We also regularly assist police in the course of their investigations and assist Border Force in their assessment of items that arrive from abroad.”