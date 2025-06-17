Fears over state of Strabane house where famous writer was born

DERRY City and Strabane District Council members have warned the former home of Flann O’Brien is in a “severe state of disrepair”, ahead of a planned celebration of the writer in Strabane.

The 8th International Flann O’Brien Conference, an event dedicated to the writer, will take place in Strabane’s Alley Theatre between June 25 and June 27, marking the first time the conference will be held in the writer’s home town.

At this month’s Health and Community Committee meeting, independent councillor Raymond Barr noted that the celebrations include a walking tour through Strabane.

Advertisement

“The house, Flann O ‘Brien’s birthplace, is in a severe state of disrepair,” Councillor Barr said.

“Windows are broken, curtains are hanging out of it, and animals have made their home there.

“It will present a very negative image of the town to those who are taking part in the tour and more importantly, if something’s not done shortly we’ll lose the birthplace of one of Strabane’s most famous sons.

“I would hate to see it turned into a drunken den as a lot of these abandoned houses do.

“I’m asking is there anything council can do by way of intervention first in the short term, to have the exterior of the house cleaned up for the conference, and secondly to preserve this landmark for the benefit of the town?”

Director of Health and Community, Karen McFarland, said the issue would be raised with council’s property team.

She concluded: “I haven’t physically seen the building, but certainly we can look at the short -term option.

Advertisement

“I don’t think any enforcement issues have been raised with Environmental Health in terms of that facility, so there’s probably a conversation [to be had] with our Regeneration Team [about] any potential to assist.”