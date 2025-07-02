Feedback sought on double-yellow lines plan at Omagh school

ONE of the proposals now being considered to tackle long-running traffic problems at St Conor’s Primary School in Omagh is the introduction of double-yellow lines.

Concerns around congestion and child safety during busy school-run periods have affected the school and the Lammy area for years.

A multi-agency meeting involving the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) Roads Division, Department of Education, local councillors, school representatives, and Lammy residents was held in early June.

Following the meeting, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council wrote to the DfI requesting the introduction of double-yellow lines to help reduce congestion, particularly during morning and afternoon drop-off and pick-up times.

In the letter, written on behalf of councillors by John Boyle, director of community and wellbeing, it was noted that traffic congestion and major parking difficulties had persisted for several years.

He stressed that, in addition to double-yellow lines, councillors wanted action to begin urgently to resolve what they described as a health and safety issue.

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins has since responded, stating that any form of parking restriction on a public road requires legislation and public consultation.

“Following your request, I have asked my officials to engage with the primary school and with the residents in the area to ascertain their feedback on a proposal for double-yellow lines in the vicinity of the school,” she added.

She added that officials will take any feedback into account when assessing the suitability of new road markings.

Meanwhile, a separate proposal has been made to develop nearby Todd’s Field into a car park. However, Department of Education officials have warned that the process of land acquisition, planning permission, and development could take up to 18 months.