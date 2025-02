A WOMAN involved in a ‘broad daylight’ assault on a student has been sentenced to six months imprisonment.

Ailish Swift (23), formerly of Brookmount Road, was sentenced for the serious assault at Omagh Magistrates Court.

The court heard that on September 22, 2022, police received a 999 report of an assault on Bridge Street, Omagh.

District Judge Ted Magill read out the witness statement, which described how Swift and a co-accused brought the victim to the ground and repeatedly kicked her in the ribs.

The incident, which occurred at 2pm, was witnessed by several members of the public. One witness recalled Swift threatening to ‘throw (the victim) over the bridge,’ while onlookers condemned the assault as ‘a disgrace.’

When Swift was later arrested, she told police that the victim ‘deserved it’ and gave a mostly ‘no comment’ interview.

On a separate occasion, on July 1, 2023, a resident from St Patrick’s Terrace informed police that a large male had smashed his window.

Police later spoke with the accused and Swift, who was the partner of the accused. The accused claimed Swift was responsible for the damage, but she wasn’t arrested at that time. However, in her interview later, Swift took responsibility for the breakage.

Swift’s defence counsel acknowledged the seriousness of the incidents and explained that Swift had found herself in a ‘difficult position’. It was revealed that she had taken the blame for her partner’s actions but should not have been involved.

In relation to the assault, the defence expressed Swift’s remorse and said she had apologised to the victim.

It was also noted that Swift had since moved to Dungannon and was ‘seemingly settled’, with weekly appointments with a social worker.

Judge Magill described the assault as an ‘appalling offence’ that took place in ‘broad daylight’, with Swift and the co-accused knocking the victim down and kicking her repeatedly.

He stated that it was ‘the grace of God’ that no serious injuries were inflicted.

The court noted that Swift had 38 prior convictions, including assaults and drug offences.

She had previously breached suspended sentences and had a probation order revoked. Judge Magill concluded that the offences were so serious that an immediate custodial sentence was necessary. Swift was sentenced to six months in custody but was released on £100 bail to appeal the sentence.