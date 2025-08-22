Fencing erected at controversial proposed mining site in Tyrone

SECURITY fencing and cameras were erected today at the site of a protest campaign against controversial plans for a goldmine near Greencastle.

The Greencastle People’s Office has been operating since 2018 on land earmarked by Dalradian Gold Ltd for their mine.

For the past eight years, protestors have organised a series of events on the site.

But on Friday morning, workers moved in to seal off the site.

Signs warning against trespassing were erected on gates in the area yesterday, before fencing and security cameras were installed on Friday morning.

However, signs put up on the fencing advises people to contact the Gardai rather than the PSNI.

A public inquiry into the goldmine proposals began in January 2025. However, it was stopped after less than three days due to concerns that proper cross-border consultations did not take place in relation to the potential transboundary impact of the goldmine.

Martin Treacy, from Communities Against Mining, condemned the security measures, which the group has described as ‘an incitement’ to raise tensions in the area by provoking a response from he community.

“People in the Greencastle area have been suffering for 10 years now as a result of what Dalradian Gold are planning here,” he added.

“It appears to us that the fencing and cameras which have been erected are an attempt to facilitate the work of Dalradian.”

Speaking to WeAreTyrone, Cormac McAleer, from Save Our Sperrins, said local people are ‘outraged’ by the installation of the security measures.

“This is a provocation of the local community which has been involved in a peaceful act of resistance here,” he said.

“The goldmine will destroy the environment, the water and the rivers. The people have every right to protest and we will continue to do that.”

Dalradian have been contacted for comment.