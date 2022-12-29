Festive waste transformed into electricity at Dungannon plant

FESTIVE food waste from across south Tyrone and beyond will be turned into vital electricity for homes and local businesses.

The Granville Eco Park in Dungannon, a part of the Bio Capital Group, feeds green electricity directly into the local grid to provide heat and power to local homes and businesses.

It also supplies the sustainable biomethane that local food produces to create their own renewable electricity, and fuels its own fleet of heavy goods vehicles and vans.

Advertisement

The plant’s feedstock includes food waste collected via local councils, and from food producers, including seasonal items, such as uneaten mince pies, turkey bones, parsnip and potato peelings.

Annually, the Dungannon plant can process up to 90,000 tonnes of food waste, and has the capacity to generate 42 GWh of electricity for the national grid.

A further benefit of Granville’s AD process is the high-quality bio-fertiliser that is a by-product, which can be used by local farmers to improve soil health, and significantly increase yields – thereby preparing land for next year’s Brussel sprouts and potatoes.

Bio Capital have said they are actively looking to partner with food producers, local councils and large farms to transform food waste, garden waste and agricultural crop residues into renewable energy.