Fifteen years on, Michaela’s family still seeking justice

TWO men charged with the murder of Michaela McAreavey were acquitted in a Mauritian court in 2012, and no one has ever been convicted in connection with her killing.

Fifteen years on, Michaela’s family have vowed to pursue ‘every avenue’ in their ongoing efforts to bring those responsible to justice.

It is expected that Michaela’s widower, John McAreavey, along with members of the Harte family, will meet again with the Irish Tánaiste, Simon Harris, in the coming weeks.

Michaela’s brother Mark said that while the family has had to live with the fact that no one has yet been convicted, it is not a situation they are prepared to accept.

“There is that drive and desire for justice.

“It continues to burn very bright and will continue until justice is served,” he said.

“You have to believe that at some point in the future we will get justice and that someone will be held accountable for what happened.”

Mark acknowledged the difficulties posed by distance and jurisdiction, but said he believes there remains sufficient evidence to justify further legal action.

“The legal opportunities are there to pursue a trial and we will hold onto hope,” he said.

Mr Harris has pledged to raise the case with both the Mauritian Foreign Minister and UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper in the coming weeks.

The Tánaiste said the Irish Government renewed its commitment last November to supporting the McAreavey family and that ‘all appropriate steps’ would be taken.

“I have directed my officials to engage immediately with the Mauritian authorities and to reiterate the offer of technical assistance from the Police Service of Northern Ireland,” he said.

“As we mark the 15th anniversary of Michaela’s death, it is vital that every possible avenue is explored in the search for truth and justice.”