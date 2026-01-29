Film on life of Gerry Adams to be shown in Carrickmore

A FILM chronicling the life of former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams will be screened at the Patrician Hall in Carrickmore this Friday night.

The event is being hosted by the local Carrickmore Sinn Féin Cumann and is expected to attract a large attendance. Tickets are priced at £10.

Entitled ‘Gerry Adams – A Ballymurphy Man’, the documentary traces Mr Adams’ life and political journey, focusing on his role in decades of republican activism and conflict.

West Tyrone Sinn Féin MLA Orfhlaith Begley said local party members were delighted to announce the special screening.

“This powerful film is not just about Gerry’s life; it tells the story of 60 years of struggle, activism and determination within Irish republicanism,” she said.

“The documentary explores one of the most influential figures in modern Irish history. Through first-hand accounts, rare archive footage and candid reflection, Gerry Adams offers his personal perspective on decades of conflict, negotiation and the journey towards peace.”

The screening will begin at 7.30pm. Tickets are available in advance and at the door on the night.

