‘Final chance’ for Tyrone man accused of iron bar attack

A DUNGANNON man accused of an assault with an iron bar has been given a ‘final chance’ following his latest breach of bail conditions.

Jordan Apsley (24), previously of Greers Road, appeared before Omagh Magistrates Court.

He is charged with assault causing actual bodily harm, common assault, making a threat to kill, attempted assault and three counts of possessing an offensive weapon, all allegedly occurring on June 8 and 9.

A police detective said that the charges relate to June 9 when the reporting party informed police that Apsley was in their back garden with a ‘wooden bat’.

Police arrived and things seemed ‘calm’, however when they spoke to the caller he told them that Apsley had assaulted him with a pole.

A search of the area found Apsley in the back garden of a neighbouring property, where he was arrested.

The complainant later explained that earlier that day a row erupted in a shop when Apsley threw an energy drink at the alleged victim and punched him. Apsley then allegedly followed him home and assaulted him with an ‘iron bar’, resulting in the complainant’s hand needing ‘11 stitches’.

Apsley left but returned around 1am where he produced a wooden bat and told the complainant that his uncle was in the UVF and was going to shoot him.

At interview the defendant denied the allegations and made no comments.

After some time on remand in custody, the 24-year-old was released on bail but has had several court appearances for breaching his conditions.

The latest was last Monday (December 22), when he failed to answer the door to police who were checking his curfew at 9pm. However, when police returned at 11pm, he answered the door and he was arrested for breaching his bail.

Police noted that he had several other breaches, some of which were not heard at court.

Defence counsel Peter Canavan told the court that the breach was accepted but noted that Apsley was in his house and there was ‘no suggestion’ that he wasn’t abiding by his curfew.

He added that the defendant was set to contest the charges at Dungannon Magistrates Court on January 2 and asked the judge to give him ‘one last chance’ on bail.

District Judge Conor Heaney warned Apsley that if he comes before the court again he will spend Christmas and New Year’s on remand, adding that if police call to his address he must answer the door.

Apsley was released on bail and will return to Dungannon Magistrates Court to contest the charges.