The Omagh Bombing Inquiry will resume this morning with the final testimonies from the families of those killed.

Thirty one people, including unborn twins, died when a Real IRA bomb exploded in the centre of Omagh on August 15, 1998.

A public inquiry has been set up in a bid to establish if the horrific attack could have been prevented.

Advertisement

The current stage of the inquiry, which is being held at the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh, involves testimonies from relatives and friends of those killed in the bombing.

The final four victims – Julia Hughes, Veda Short, Philomena Skelton and Lorraine Wilson – will be remembered today.

Julia was a student at Dundee University but was home for the summer and was working in a photography shop in Omagh on the day of the bombing.

She was planning to return to Scotland the next month to complete the final year of her accountancy degree.

At her funeral, her father said there was “absolutely no answer on this side of eternity” as to why his 21-year-old daughter died.

Just hours before the going to work in Omagh, Veda Short saw her grandson Lee, who had been born that day.

Veda, 56, was a shop assistant in Watterson’s drapers and was on her lunch break when the bomb went off.

Advertisement

The mother-of-four was one of three of the shop’s staff who were killed in the bombing.

Philomena Skelton’s family said only visited Omagh twice a year – once in summer and once at Christmas – and was in the town on the day of the bombing to buy school uniforms.

Her husband Kevin was in the shop next to her at the moment the bomb exploded and her three daughters were injured in the explosion.

Lorraine Wilson was 15 when she when was killed alongside her best friend Samantha McFarland as they had been working in the town’s Oxfam shop.

She had hopes of becoming an air hostess.

Today’s family testimonies will be the final ones at the inquiry.

Tomorrow, the focus will turn to evidence from those injured in the bombing and those who helped to treat the victims.