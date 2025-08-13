BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Final preparations for annual fun run in Dromore this weekend

  • 13 August 2025
Aoibheann and Eoin McDonnell were the first to find one of the pin wheels hidden in Dromore. As a result, they secured two entries for Saturday’s fun run.
THE annual Dromore 10k/5k/fun run is taking place this Saturday, August 16.

The run starts at 10.30am and finishes at the town clock.

There will be a family fun day at 11:30am after the run on St John’s pitch.

Refreshments will also be available for everyone after the run, participants and spectators, in St Dympna’s primary school.

Specially-made medals plus T shirts will be given to every participant.

The organisers of the run have thanked their sponsors and everyone else involved in the event.

Places are still available and can be booked through the event’s social media pages.

