Today is the final day in the latest stage of the Omagh Bombing Inquiry.

For the past four weeks, the inquiry at Strule Arts Centre has been hearing from the families of the 31 people killed in the Real IRA attack on August 15, 1998.

There has also been evidence from members of the emergency services who dealt with the devastating aftermath of the explosion at Market Street in Omagh.

There have been harrowing testimonies from those impacted by the bombing.

Eight more witnesses are due to tell their stories today.

The inquiry was set up by the British Government to examine if the terrorist attack could have been prevented.

After today’s final hearings at the Omagh arts centre, the inquiry will be adjourned.

It is expected to recommence later in the year when the inquiry team will look at a wide range of issues around the horrific events that day 27 years ago.

No dates have yet been set for when the inquiry will sit again after the completion of today’s evidence.