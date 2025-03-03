This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
BROUGHT TO YOU BY
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Fintona family make appeal after their four dogs go missing

  • 3 March 2025
Fintona family make appeal after their four dogs go missing
Four missing dogs Will, Jas, Jambo and lugs.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 3 March 2025
Less than a minute

A FINTONA family has made an appeal looking for anyone who may have any information after their four ‘Springador’ dogs went missing on Sunday, February 23.

The dogs Lugs , Will, Jambo and Jas have been missing since 10am on Sunday, February 23, after they escaped from the family home at Kilnahusogue Road between Clogher and Fintona.

The owners of the four dogs are appealing for anyone who has seen the dogs, or who may have information, to contact their owner William on 07485132915.

Advertisement

Speaking to the Tyrone Herald, William said that they have not had any reports of any sighting of the dogs.

“No one has said that they have seen the dogs and we are starting to get very concerned,” he said.

“The dogs went missing from our backyard due to the being fence blown over. We are starting to lose hope that we will see them again but we would be very grateful if someone could get in contact with us if they seen our pets.”

Related posts:

Tyrone twelfth of July parade venues announced Police and fire crew at former St Lucia Barracks in Omagh Jury discharged at trial of priest accused of sex offences

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn