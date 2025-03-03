Fintona family make appeal after their four dogs go missing

A FINTONA family has made an appeal looking for anyone who may have any information after their four ‘Springador’ dogs went missing on Sunday, February 23.

The dogs Lugs , Will, Jambo and Jas have been missing since 10am on Sunday, February 23, after they escaped from the family home at Kilnahusogue Road between Clogher and Fintona.

The owners of the four dogs are appealing for anyone who has seen the dogs, or who may have information, to contact their owner William on 07485132915.

Speaking to the Tyrone Herald, William said that they have not had any reports of any sighting of the dogs.

“No one has said that they have seen the dogs and we are starting to get very concerned,” he said.

“The dogs went missing from our backyard due to the being fence blown over. We are starting to lose hope that we will see them again but we would be very grateful if someone could get in contact with us if they seen our pets.”