Fintona ‘freedom fighter’ fined for disorderly behaviour

A FINTONA man who chanted ‘Up the Ra’ and described himself as a ‘freedom fighter’ to police has received a fine after facing charges of attempted criminal damage and disorderly behaviour.

Appearing before Dungannon Magistrates Court last week was Thomas McWilliams (21), of Ecclesville Road, Fintona.

The court heard that, on February 2, police attended an incident in Moy following a report of a ‘large fight’ in The Square area of the village.

The crowd separated as police arrived at the scene, but shortly afterwards, McWilliams received a warning for chanting, ‘Up the Ra’ at the officers on the scene.

Describing himself as a ‘freedom fighter’, McWilliams told police that he could ‘sing if he wanted’ and then proceeded to stand on the road in order to stop traffic, almost causing an accident. A short time later, police arrested McWilliams after he was caught attempting to damage a bus shelter nearby.

When taken into custody, McWilliams gave a ‘no comment’ interview.

A defence solicitor noted that ‘drink was taken’ and further described McWilliams as ‘not a big drinker’.

He also described McWilliams a ‘hard-working young man’ with no previous convictions, further highlighting that he has taken the charges ‘seriously’ having had his parents attend court with him.

District Judge Rafferty described the case as a matter of ‘drink in, wit’s out’.

McWilliams was handed a £250 fine on each charge.