Fintona man admits sexual communication with a child

A Fintona man who attempted to get who he believed was a teenage girl to send him sexually explicit images of herself was made the subject of a three-year Probation Order today.

During the sentencing of Kevin James McKenna, it emerged that instead of communicating with who he thought was a 13-year old, the 44-year old was actually messaging a police decoy.

From Shilling Court in Fintona, McKenna pleaded guilty to a total of six offences committed between May and June 2023.

The offences – which include attempted sexual communication with a child, attempting to incite a child to be involved in pornography and possessing indecent images of a child – were committed whilst McKenna was on bail for similar offending.

Dungannon Crown Court, sitting in Belfast, heard that on the afternoon of May 17, 2023 McKenna communicated online with who he believed was a 13-year old girl.

The ‘girl’ was actually an adult decoy posing as a child as part of a police operation.

During the course of the communication – which moved onto Snapchat – McKenna asked the ‘girl’ if she had been with a man before then repeatedly asked her to send him pictures including images of her breasts.

He also asked the ‘girl’ to meet him at a park in Belfast.

As a result, police called at McKenna’s home on June 28, 2023 and following a search of the property, his mobile phone was seized.

Following an examination of the device, a total of 21 images depicting child abuse were located as well as an extreme pornographic image involving an animal.

McKenna was arrested and during two interviews conducted in June 2023 and September 2024, he gave a ‘no comment’ to police.

The offences were committed whilst McKenna was on bail for similar criminality dating back to October 2022.

He appeared in court in February 2024 for this offending when he was made the subject of a two-year Probation Order.

Defence barrister Michael Ward told Judge Brian Sherrard that McKenna has been engaging positively with Probation and has not committed any further offences.

Mr Ward said his client has expressed remorse for his offending which occurred at a time when he was experiencing a range of personal difficulties.

The barrister added that McKenna is now in full-time employment which gives his life structure.

Addressing McKenna, Judge Sherrard said: “You continue to maintain that you have no sexual interest in children, but this simply defies belief.”

He added: “You struggle – it seems to me in the pre-sentence report – to identify how your actions may impact on the victims of your offending but you have no such difficult identifying the impact on yourself.”

The Judge acknowledged that whilst McKenna offended when he was on bail, he was now engaging with Probation.

Imposing a further period of three years on Probation, Judge Sherrard said this would allow the continued work on McKenna’s rehabilitation and would protect the community from the risk of further offending.

Telling McKenna ‘this is in no way a lenient sentence’, Judge Sherrard warned that if he breached the Order ‘in any way, shape or form’ or re-offended he would be ‘going to prison for a very long period of time’.

McKenna was also made the subject of a five-year Sexual Offences Prevention Order and will spend the same period of time on the Sex Offenders Register.