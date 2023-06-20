Fintona man cleared of rape charges

A FINTONA man accused of raping a teenager in a cemetery car park has been cleared of all charges.

Niall Donnelly (21), was standing trial for nine offences comprising two counts of rape, five of sexual assault and single counts each of causing a child to engage in sexual activity and engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.

He denied all matters which allegedly occurred on June 3, 2020, when the complainant was 14.

Donnelly was initially cleared of five charges relating to alleged sexual activity after a trial on April 6.

However, verdicts could not be reached at that time on the other remaining charges – two of rape and one of sexual assault by penetration.

Last Wednesday (June 14), at Dungannon Crown Court, Donnelly was found not guilty on all remaining charges.