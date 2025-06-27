Fintona man jailed after breaking ex-partner’s arm in Omagh

A FINTONA man has been jailed after an assault left his female victim with a broken arm.

Brandon Gillen (25), of Meadowbrook, was sentenced at Omagh Magistrates Court. The offences relate to April 28, shortly before 4am, when police were alerted to an ongoing incident in McClay Park in Omagh.

When police arrived they found a male, later identified as Gillen, standing shirtless nearby to the victim’s property. Police interviewed the injured party, who said Gillen had grabbed her by the hair and kicked her while on the ground as she tried to cover her face.

This assault resulted in the woman suffering from a broken arm, the court heard.

A second person attempted to pull Gillen off the victim before getting struck by the defendant.

The women attempted to flee to their property, but Gillen followed them home.

At the house, a man came out before getting punched in the face by Gillen, resulting in his glasses breaking.

The three victims locked themselves in the house but the Fintona man stood outside, kicking their door and smashing a flower pot.

Defence counsel Stephen Fitzpatrick stated that Gillen had no previous convictions.

Mr Fitzpatrick explained that the incident arose over Gillen’s behaviour towards his partner, who was related to the victims, admitting that Gillen had ‘acted out of proportion’.

However, he reiterated that there had been no further contact, nor intention to contact any of the victims and that Gillen was ‘too old’ for this type of behaviour.

District Judge Ted Magill gave credit for Gillen’s guilty plea.

The defendant was given eight months in custody with an additional order to pay £300 in compensation to the victims.