Fintona man with 21 previous convictions sent back to jail

A REPEAT offender who stole a vehicle in Tyrone before selling it across the border has been jailed for six months.

At Omagh Magistrates Court, Timothy Morrow (23), formerly from Fintona, faced charges of theft, driving while disqualified, taking a vehicle without consent, careless driving and driving without insurance.

The court heard a man had advertised a Vauxhall Insignia online, valued at £500. Morrow messaged expressing interest and on June 28 visited the seller’s home asking to test drive the car. Once inside, he drove off without paying. The vehicle also contained the owner’s wallet with £50 cash.

The victim attempted to open the door as Morrow left but was dragged by the car, sustaining injuries.

Days later, police located Morrow in Dromore and arrested him. He admitted taking the vehicle to Cavan and selling it, but denied knowing the wallet was inside.

The court was told Morrow had been sentenced on April 29 for similar offences but was released shortly after due to time served on remand.

Defence counsel Damien Halleron, instructed by solicitor Patrick Roche, said Morrow did not have ‘the most extensive’ record, despite 21 previous convictions, and had entered an early guilty plea. He said Morrow wanted to serve his time and then rebuild his life.

District Judge Ted Magill noted a ‘clear pattern’ of dishonesty and vehicle taking, pointing out this offence occurred only two months after the last conviction. He ruled out alternatives to prison, sentencing Morrow to six months in custody and imposing a one-year driving ban.

Bail was fixed pending appeal, but Morrow will remain in custody until it is heard.