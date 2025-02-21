Fire in Castlederg farm shed believed to be accidental

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) who responded to a shed fire in Castlederg last night said they believed the incident was caused by ‘accidental ignition’.

On Thursday night videos of a shed at a property on the Mournebeg Road engulfed in smoke and flames circulated on social media.

A NIFRS spokesperson said, “Firefighters were called to reports at 8.48pm of a single storey shed on fire on Mournebeg Road, Castlederg.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two jets and one hose reel to extinguish the fire and specialist cutting equipment to enter the building. The cause of the fire is believed to have been accidental ignition and the incident was dealt with by 12.07am (Friday 21 February).”

They added, “Two appliances from Castlederg Fire Station, one appliance from Newtownstewart Fire Station and one water tanker from Pomeroy Fire Station attended the incident.”