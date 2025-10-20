Fire seriously damages Youthsport Complex in Omagh

THE interior of the Youthsport Complex on the Cookstown Road in Omagh has been seriously damaged as a result of a fire which took hold in the building on Sunday evening.

Seven appliances from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were called to the complex at around 9.20pm, following reports of a fire.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reel jets and a thermal image camera to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental and the Fire Service says that the incident was dealt with by 12.25am on Monday morning.

Officials from the groundbreaking facility have this morning been assessing the damage to the incident of the building. It first opened in 2000 and is used weekly by hundreds of people of all ages for soccer, gaelic games and athletics.

Both the GAA and soccer pitches and the running trackremain unaffected by the blaze.

The NIFRS says that the fire was attended by two appliances from Omagh, and one each from Fintona, Newtownstewart and Irvinestown and a Command Support Unit from Strabane Fire Station and an Aerial Appliance from Northland Fire Station also attended the incident.