Fire Service attending to house fire in Omagh

FIRE fighters from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are currently in attendance at a house fire on the Edinburgh Road, Omagh.
The fire service were called to a report of a house fire in the area in the early hours of this morning.
There are currently a number of emergency appliances attending the incident and fire fighters are expected to remain at the scene for some time.
