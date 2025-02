A 22-year-old man has appeared in court in relation to three armed robberies in Mid Ulster within the space of 20 minutes last Thursday.

Patrick Wilson, from Churchill Park, Portadown is charged with three counts of robbery, as well as taking a car without the owner’s consent and assault.

A detective constable told Enniskillen Magistrates Court all charges could be connected.

Advertisement

The first robbery took place at a shop in Ballyronan at 6.40am, followed by others in Coagh at 6.50am and in Clonoe at 7am.

In each instance, it was reported two males exited a blue Audi A6, entered the premises and demanded cash, cigarettes and scratchcards.

One of the males, who police do not believe was Wilson, brandished a firearm which in two of the robberies was placed to the heads of staff.

Police were then made aware the car had been stolen from an address in Portadown during the early hours of the morning.

While investigations into the robberies were underway, a further report was received at 7.38am of a car on fire in Portadown.

This was identified as the stolen vehicle which was used in the robberies.

CCTV was viewed and Wilson was identified and a search recovered a number of scratchcards in his home.

Advertisement

The second male has not been traced, nor has the firearm.

Objecting to bail, the detective said: “The defendant has a relevant record of 52 previous convictions and police are concerned of a risk of further offending and potential witness interference.”

A defence barrister said: “This is a circumstantial case and the police can only really say someone who looks like my client was involved, along with the tenuous links to scratchcards, which he insists belong to his mother.

“He can’t be put at the scene of original car theft and while he has a previous record there is nothing for robbery.

“My client is a suitable candidate for bail with all the armoury of conditions which could be imposed.”

However, District Judge Alana McSorley refused bail.

“This case is at an early stage and there is a co-accused at large and the firearm has not been recovered. There is a strong risk of witness Interference and reoffending.”

Wilson was remanded in custody to appear again by video-link at Dungannon Magistrates Court later this month.